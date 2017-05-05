5.8 magnitude earthquake 27 km from Karakenja, Tajikistan

2017-05-05 05:09:35 UTC

UTC time: Friday, May 05, 2017 05:09 AM
Your time: 2017-05-05T05:09:35Z
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 5.8 - 27km NNW of Karakenja, Tajikistan
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 14 people

10 km depth

Aftershocks:

2017-05-05 05:15:15 UTC 4.9 magnitude, 10 km depth
Karakenja, Tajikistan

2017-05-05 05:25:12 UTC 4.8 magnitude, 10 km depth
Karakenja, Tajikistan

2017-05-05 06:38:04 UTC 4.7 magnitude, 10 km depth
Karakenja, Tajikistan