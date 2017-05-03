A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Central Asia on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The tremor occurred at the depth of 24 kilometers (some 15 miles), with its epicenter located in Tajikistan. The quake was felt in Kyrgyzstan, Eastern Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

According to Kazakhstan's seismologists, the magnitude of the quake in Tajikistan amounted to 6.3.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been reported at the moment.