© Getty Images
Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion
The US House of Representatives has prohibited the spending of funds allocated to Kiev for its military, on the Nazi battalion "Azov".

Until the end of September, the Pentagon is allocating $150 million to support the Ukrainian military, which includes training, weapons, equipment and machinery. The United States also determine for what purpose funds should be allocated.

"Funds provided cannot be used for the supply of arms, training or the provision of any other support for the Azov battalion", - states a US document.

Various divisions of Azov, which is headed by MP Andriy Biletsky, are a fascist "patriotic" organization of modern Ukraine. The group was legalized for its inclusion in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russia in turned opened a criminal court case against Azov on grounds of crimes for kidnapping, torture, use of prohibited means and methods of warfare.

According to the US State Department, in the 2018 financial year, aid to Kiev will be reduced by almost 70%.