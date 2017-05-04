© Sheng Li / Reuters

Beijing is developing a new generation of trains capable of reaching 400 kilometers per hour, China Daily reported. The high-speed trains will be part of the so-called Belt and Road Initiative to boost economic ties with other countries."We will apply new materials in the research and production of the future high-speed trains, such as carbon fiber and aluminum alloy, which will help to reduce weight and enhance energy efficiency," said Qiao Feng, a senior engineer at the CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles, a subsidiary of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.He added the new trains would be able to reduce energy consumption per passenger by ten percent. They are expected to promote regional connectivity and create new businesses for China and overseas economies.The high-speed railway will help many densely populated countries change their commuter transportation, said rail transportation researcher at the National Development and Reform Commission, Feng Hao.China has the world's largest high-speed rail network with more than 20,000 kilometers and expects to more than double that to 45,000 km by 2030.According to the Chinese National Railway Administration, the country has passenger train services running at operational speeds of 200 - 250 km/h and has the technology to produce trains with a top speed of 350 km/h.Beijing recently unveiled plans to build the world's deepest and largest high-speed railway station as part of its preparations for hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.It is also developing a new generation of trains for Russia's Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway. China plans to provide a $6 billion loan for the route which in future may become a part of a $100 billion high-speed rail line connecting the two countries.