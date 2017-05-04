Record hailstorm in 30 years hit Renoo Nakhon district of Nakhon Phanom province yesterday pummeling ping-pong ball size hailstones on a hundred of houses and vehicles for hours, causing damages in the areas.

Residents staying outdoor were forced to take under cover as the ping-pong sized hailstones falling as the storms lavashing several vilages in the district late afternoon.

They said that they have never experienced such big size hailstones before in the past 30 years, and it was the worst hailstorm.

They also said after the storms, knee-deep piles of hailstones were left behind in their backyards. Some have taken photos of the hailstones as a memory as they have never seen before in there lifetime to have such a big size.

Initial report last night said a dozen of houses in Na Ngam village were damaged by the hailstorm with roof tiles broken.