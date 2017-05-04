Record hailstorm in 30 years hit Renoo Nakhon district of Nakhon Phanom province yesterday pummeling ping-pong ball size hailstones on a hundred of houses and vehicles for hours, causing damages in the areas.Residents staying outdoor were forced to take under cover as the ping-pong sized hailstones falling as the storms lavashing several vilages in the district late afternoon.. Some have taken photos of the hailstones as a memory as they have never seen before in there lifetime to have such a big size.Initial report last night said a dozen of houses in Na Ngam village were damaged by the hailstorm with roof tiles broken.