An unprecedented spring hailstorm has hit the northwestern Iranian city of Sanandaj, taking the residents by surprise.While hailstorms are common in Sanandaj in spring time, the ferocious hailstorm, which started on Wednesday morning, left the capital city of Sanandaj in Kordestan Province like snow-covered cities, with tractors sent out to clear ice from streets.The hailstorm alsoSeveral other cities and villages across the province were also hit by hailstorms and flash flooding.