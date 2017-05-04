© Stan Honda/AFP
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has gone down in a number of locations around the world and people are not happy.

WhatsApp users in Mexico, Spain, Chile, Israel, Russia, Ireland, Switzerland, Aruba, Turkey, the US and other locations have experienced problems, according to social media reports.

According to DownDetector.com, which provides a realtime overview of outages online, WhatsApp has been experiencing issues since 8pm GMT, with users reporting problems with the app's connections, sending and receiving messages.

The Facebook-owned messaging service, which has more than 1.2 billion users worldwide, told Metro that it "is aware of the issue and working to fix it as soon as possible."


Social media users have responded to the outage with horror, and lots of memes, with the hashtag 'WhatsAppDown' trending in a number of areas.



WhatsApp's last major outage happened on New Year's Eve 2015, when the service was knocked offline for a brief period in a number of locations around the globe.

A WhatApp spokesperson said at the time: "Some people have had trouble accessing WhatsApp for a short period today. We're working to restore service back to 100 percent for everyone and we apologize for the inconvenience."The company's new "Status" feature has enjoyed success, with 10 percent of the app's users trying WhatsApp's version of Snapchat Stories.

It is understood that the company is working on an update and is testing a new feature to allow users to pin conversations to the top of the app menu. It's also experimenting with a "Change Number" feature to allow users easily change the phone number associated with an account.