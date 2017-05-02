© Jonathan Starr
Maui police have closed the Piʻilani/Hāna Highway at Mile 39 due to a "large sink hole," which has made the road impassable.

Police say the closure is on the Kaupō side of the Alalele Bridge.

A similar incident was reported about two weeks ago, on April 12, 2017, in the same area. Police have confirmed that this is the same sink hole and that it has re-opened.

There is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.

County of Maui Communications Director Rod Antone said Crews from the Public Works Department have closed the road to non-emergency vehicles until repairs can be made.

Antone said crews expect the road to be closed overnight and open again tomorrow after workers can cover the sinkhole with metal plating.

Motorists should take an alternate route until repairs are complete.