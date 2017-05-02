Read more: Winter Blast Putting Climate Protests On Ice In ColoradoWinter Blast Putting Climate Protests On Ice In Colorado
Organized by groups seeking to ban the production of oil, natural gas, and coal, including 350.org, Sierra Club, and NextGen Climate, the "People's Climate March" is occurring tomorrow in Washington, D.C., and cities across the country to protest the Trump administration's environmental policies.
With the Washington protest reportedly expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees, hundreds of "sister marches" are planned for cities across the country. But one out of the twelve protests in Colorado has already been postponed due to an impending snowstorm. The National Weather Service's winter storm warning projects six to 12 inches of snow, but there is potential for up to two feet in the Denver Metro Area.
"Sometimes Mother Nature throws you a curveball!" 350 Colorado Springs wrote in a Facebook page earlier this afternoon. "Dangerous conditions and wet heavy snow in the forecast for tomorrow. Stay safe and warm and join us Sunday afternoon same time and place!!"
Some of the protestors at the Colorado events which weren't cancelled braved seriously cold weather, well protected by synthetic plastic snow gear manufactured from petroleum products, to protest against fossil fuels and global warming.
Surprisingly Al Gore wasn't in Colorado at the time. The famous Gore effect is a remarkable tendency for temperatures to plummet to record lows, whenever Al Gore is in the vicinity of a major climate event. But this time Al Gore is off the hook - Gore reportedly showed up at the Washington DC march.
