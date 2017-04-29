5.6 magnitude earthquake 170 km from Boyolangu, East Java, Indonesia

2017-04-29 10:02:12 UTC

UTC time: Saturday, April 29, 2017 10:02 AM
Your time: 2017-04-29T10:02:12Z
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 5.6 - 152km SSW of Tambakrejo, Indonesia
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

2017-04-29 10:02:12 UTC 5.6 magnitude, 10 km depth
Boyolangu, East Java, Indonesia

Aftershocks:

2017-04-29 14:30:05 UTC 4.9 magnitude, 26 km depth
Boyolangu, East Java, Indonesia

2017-04-29 15:45:59 UTC 4.8 magnitude, 48 km depth
Boyolangu, East Java, Indonesia