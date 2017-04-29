Earth Changes
Shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off East Java, Indonesia
Earthquake Track
Sat, 29 Apr 2017 18:51 UTC
5.6 magnitude earthquake 170 km from Boyolangu, East Java, Indonesia
2017-04-29 10:02:12 UTC
UTC time: Saturday, April 29, 2017 10:02 AM
Your time: 2017-04-29T10:02:12Z
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 5.6 - 152km SSW of Tambakrejo, Indonesia
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people
2017-04-29 10:02:12 UTC 5.6 magnitude, 10 km depth
Boyolangu, East Java, Indonesia
Aftershocks:
2017-04-29 14:30:05 UTC 4.9 magnitude, 26 km depth
Boyolangu, East Java, Indonesia
2017-04-29 15:45:59 UTC 4.8 magnitude, 48 km depth
Boyolangu, East Java, Indonesia
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
Respect for the truth comes close to being the basis for all morality.
Recent Comments
I like this writer's style. He just lays it out there in a simple, understandable way. Yes Neo, you are a slave.
Wonder if this legal case and the "Equal Pay Act" will allow corporations to lower men's salaries? That way they (the 1%ers) can get their win win...
Germany. I think there's more going on then we are being shown. The other day there was an article with video of a foreigner being hauled out of a...
"Unions called the strike to voice anger over Temer's efforts to push austerity measures through congress, bills that would weaken labor laws and...
So much for states rights.. It should be up to the Alaskan people, with indigenous groups getting equal, or even more votes in the process....
