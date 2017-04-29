© Google maps



A father who abandoned his child to ogle strippers has been jailed for 10 days by a Los Angeles district court.Auwin Dargin, 24, pled no contest in court, which heard how he left his nine-month-old daughter in a vehicle near Sepulveda Boulevard last year to pay a visit to Synn Gentlemen's Club.The child was left in the car for more than 40 minutes, according to KTLA 5 News.After noticing Dargin repeatedly leave and reenter the strip joint, the club's assistant manager Matthew Nadeau grew suspicious and went outside to find the young girl crying in the seat of the vehicle.He was able to rescue the girl from the vehicle thanks to a partially opened window, the LA Times reported. After handing the child over to waitresses, who provided the girl with water, Nadeau then called police.Dargin was reportedly in the middle of a lap dance when he was suddenly confronted by staff about the incident.Initially pleading not guilty to the child neglect, Dargin admitted the charges and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail.He will also be required to attend classes on parenting.