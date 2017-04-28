Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!





On this episode of the Health and Wellness show we revisit the topic of Fluoroquinolone antibiotics - the devil in a pill. Floxies, victims of fluoroquinolones, are people who have been harmed by one of the most dangerous drugs Big Pharma has on the market. Mark Girard joins us today sharing his detrimental experiences with Levaquin and the numerous risks fluoroquinolones pose to our heath. Mark has spoken at FDA panels, helped develop the Fluoroquinolone Antibiotic Toxicity Advocacy Page and was co-editor of the Quinolone Vigilance Foundation. Join us as we learn what it really means to be 'floxed' and how others can learn from Mark's cautionary tale.01:26:39