© Bob Wick/BLM/Flickr



President Donald Trump has directed the Interior Department toarguing their designations as such over the last two decades"Today I'm signing an executive order to end anotherTrump said in a signing ceremony at the Department of Interior headquarters. "Today, we are putting the states back in charge. It's a big thing."The order calls on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to considershould be "rescinded, resized or modified in order to better benefit our public lands.""The previous administration used a 100-year-old law known as the Antiquities Act to unilaterally put millions of acres of land and water under strict federal control," Trump said. "The Antiquities Act does not give the federal government unlimited power to lock up millions of acres of land and water," he added. "It's time we ended this abusive practice."Zinke said he would seek local feedback before making any recommendations, but noted that lifting or altering any designations would be tricky because such moves would be unprecedented. Previous presidents have tweaked ‒ but not revoked ‒ predecessors' designations.Zinke said.Utah's lawmakers, including the governor and the congressional delegation, had lobbied Trump toa 1.3 million-acre site in the Beehive State.Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) "would call me and call me and say 'you gotta do this,'" Trump said. He "didn't stop. He doesn't give up. Tremendously positive things are going to happen on that incredible land," the president said of Bears Ears.Since it went into effect in 1906, the Antiquities Act has been used by 16 of the last 19 presidents "to protect some of our country's most special places. You know places like the Grand Canyon [National Park] started out out as a national monument," Zinke said. "And it's not just ourthat have been protected, it's also used to protect someSomewhere along the way, however,he added.A coalition of five tribes that fought for Bear Ears to become a monument, and that are working to manage it alongside federal officials,"It is extremely troubling that after years of effort to protect ancestral Native lands, President Trump and Secretary Zinke plan to give a cursory look at Bears Ears National Monument," Carleton Bowekaty, a councilman in the Zuni Tribe and co-chairman of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition, said in a statement.Conservation groups warned that any changes to the monument designations would"This executive order calling for 'review' of national monuments designated under the Antiquities Act is an affront to every American who enjoys our national parks and historic sites, and an injustice to the future generations who should inherit them," said Jamie Williams, president of the Wilderness Society.It will be the first monument to go under review, Zinke said."This administration has made it clear that they're going tosaid Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, a Colorado-based conservation group.