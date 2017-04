© pixabay

US missile defense creates an opportunity for a covert nuclear missile strike against Russia, first deputy chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Department, Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir said on Wednesday.The results of computer simulation confirm that the US missile defense is directed against Russia and China, Poznikhir said."Russian representatives have often appealed to the US side, drawing their attention to the danger the global missile defense system poses to the strategic balance of forces in the world. But facts are ignored. The US claims its missile defense system is not directed against Russia and China. But... the results of computer simulation testify to the contrary," he said.The Lt. Gen. said that other countries are forced to take measures in response to Washington's actions.The global missile defense system poses a threat to the free use of space by any country, Poznikhir added.