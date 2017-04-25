© Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters



EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has said after meeting with the Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. "Our bilateral cooperation is not frozen," Mogherini told journalists on Monday. "My visit here is the most evident demonstration of that.""It is true that it is not any more what it used to be or what we would have liked it to be.the EU foreign policy chief said, noting however that it "would be quite surreal to consider each other strategic partners and have sanctions.""Our sanctions are not an objective in themselves," Mogherini insisted, citing the issue of theLavrov howeverfor the alleged failure to comply with the Minsk Agreements, amid all"The apparent sabotage by the Kiev leadership of everything that is written in the Minsk Agreements should meet some reaction from those who patronize this government," Lavrov noted, speaking alongside the EU foreign policy chief. He pointed out thatradically rewrite them in order to achieve their goals, which may lead the process to a deadlock."Kiev has been "avoiding direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk, although it is written in black on white in the Minsk documents," he added, pointing out that the"But, of course, if the position of the European Union is that everyone must fulfill their part of the obligations, the question arises:Lavrov said.The Russian Foreign Minister admitted thatbut emphasized that Moscow is "still aimed at restoring full-fledged cooperation with the European Union, our largest trade and economic partner. We are open to go as far as you are ready to go," he added, noting thathampering a Moscow-EU partnership.The EU foreign policy chief said the EU and Russia decided to work together a number of key issues, including counterterrorism and the situation in Syria.she said.The Moscow exchange was "useful, constructive, positive, and for sure we will follow this up not only in the course of the day but also in the coming weeks and months," Mogherini added.in some of the crisis we are facing in the world of today. We live in difficult times,So, we have the responsibility to do the utmost to find common ground, common solutions."