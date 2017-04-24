Ambassador Xie Xiaoyan, China 's special envoy on the Syrian issue, said that the solution to the settlement of the Syrian crisis lies within the path that can only be reached through dialogue."There is another positive development too, in particularly the stronger recognition of the importance of the international fight against terrorism which requires an even greater commitment to this task", he further added.He also said that a fair and balanced investigation should be launched into the incident, related to the Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack, while repeating that his country strongly rejects any use of chemical weapons by any country, organization or individual under any circumstances and at any place and any time.It shall be noted that on the 13th of April, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said China 's proposal to adopt a political solution is the only way to resolve crisis in Syria.