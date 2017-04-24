© Sputnik/ Grant Khachatryan

US President Donald Trump commemorated the anniversary of the start of the Armenian genocide in a statement released by the White House on Monday.Between 1915-1923, more than 1.5 million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire and then Turkey were killed, pressed into labor or deported on death marches."Today, we remember and honor the memory of those who suffered during the Meds Yeghern, one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century," Trump stated.On Friday, US Senator Edward Markey called for Trump to use the word "genocide" and unequivocally affirm the atrocity.Trump said the United States welcomed efforts by Armenians and Turks to "acknowledge and reckon with painful history" as a step toward reconciliation.The government of Turkey maintains that genocide is an inaccurate term for the mass killings and does not recognize the Armenian genocide as an event.