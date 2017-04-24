Puppet Masters
Sanity check: Corbyn makes election pledge to end Syria airstrikes and push for peace process
RT
Mon, 24 Apr 2017 13:43 UTC
Corbyn told the BBC Monday that he supported an end to the UK's airstrikes in the war-ravaged country, and said that it was in the interests of all parties to return to the negotiating table.
"I would say to President Trump 'listen, it's in nobody's interests for this war to continue. Let's get the Geneva process going quickly," he told the interviewer.
"In the meantime, no more strikes. Have the UN investigation into the war crime of the use of chemical weapons in Syria and take it on from there."
"I want us to say 'listen, let's get people around the table quickly.' A way of achieving that - suspend the strikes? Possibly. The point has to be to bring about a political solution."
As Labour leader Corbyn opposed extending bombing to Syria in the 2015 vote on the issue, but gave his MPs a free hand to decide for themselves.
In the end, 66 Labour MPs backed the bombing.
Asked if he would use the UK's extrajudicial drone assassination program to go after terrorist leaders like Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, Corbyn asked: "What is the objective here?
"Is the objective to start more strikes which may kill many innocent people, as has happened, or is the objective to get a political solution in Syria? Approach it from that position," he said.
"I think the leader of ISIS not being around would be helpful. I am no supporter or defender in any way whatsoever of ISIS. But I would also argue that the bombing campaign has killed a large number of civilians who are virtually prisoners of ISIS, so you have got to think about these things."
Corbyn's comments came as Defence Secretary Michael Fallon took to the airwaves to blast the Labour leader.
In an interview with Sky News, Fallon said Corbyn's approach to defense was "staggeringly irresponsible" and "chaotic" and would risk the security of the country if he was elected.
See Also:
Reader Comments
donj · 2017-04-24T13:57:00Z
when was the last time the UK made a significant airstrike in the country? wtf are we doing?
Latest News
- Tory government plans to remove the UK from certain human rights agreements
- Moscow calls OSCE patrol car blast 'likely a provocation' to undermine peace process in E. Ukraine
- Sanity check: Corbyn makes election pledge to end Syria airstrikes and push for peace process
- Navy SEAL faces felony charges of molesting girl on camera, raping a woman and keeping stash of child porn
- Afghan military top brass resign after deadly Taliban attack
- Xi urges restraint during Trump call as USS Carl Vinson heads for N. Korean waters
- Pence cuts short Asia trip to deal with domestic priorities
- RT crew & civilians tear-gassed during Paris protests
- Duterte warns Islamist radicals that he's '50 times more brutal than terrorists'
- Civilian deaths in US strikes in Syria & Iraq are 'greatest catastrophe since WWII'
- Palestinian officials call for 'day of rage' for hundreds held without trial in Israeli prisons
- Study claims Medical marijuana program 'could save US taxpayer $1bn'
- Bomb attack hits US base in Afghanistan as 'Mad Dog' Mattis visits Kabul
- Best of the Web: Joe Quinn on Press TV: French Presidential Election Farce
- Saudi king's son who 'bombed ISIS and Yemen' named as ambassador to US
- Global power grids go down due to weak magnetosphere & Plasma electrification
- Common sense not so common? 1 in 5 adults in the UK can't change a lightbulb or boil an egg
- Americans take too many prescription medications
- Dying 13 year old, Amelia Ferguson diagnoses her own HPV vaccine injury that stumped doctors
- The puppet masters of academia promoting GMOs and pesticides
- Tory government plans to remove the UK from certain human rights agreements
- Moscow calls OSCE patrol car blast 'likely a provocation' to undermine peace process in E. Ukraine
- Sanity check: Corbyn makes election pledge to end Syria airstrikes and push for peace process
- Afghan military top brass resign after deadly Taliban attack
- Xi urges restraint during Trump call as USS Carl Vinson heads for N. Korean waters
- Pence cuts short Asia trip to deal with domestic priorities
- Duterte warns Islamist radicals that he's '50 times more brutal than terrorists'
- Civilian deaths in US strikes in Syria & Iraq are 'greatest catastrophe since WWII'
- Bomb attack hits US base in Afghanistan as 'Mad Dog' Mattis visits Kabul
- Best of the Web: Joe Quinn on Press TV: French Presidential Election Farce
- Saudi king's son who 'bombed ISIS and Yemen' named as ambassador to US
- Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon confirms Israel's collaboration with ISIS in Syria
- Why can't Killary and her awful kin just go away
- Liberté d'expression? RT and Ruptly crews barred from Macron HQ
- SOTT Focus: Establishment Shunts Establishment Puppet into the Élysée: More Warmongering To Follow
- Projected winners in 1st round of French presidential elections: Macron & Le Pen
- Make no mistake: There is a media blockade against Venezuela
- Trump's Earth Day speech praises 'rigorous science & economic growth', ditches global warming hoax
- Trump supporters were under surveillance during US election now confirmed
- The Soros subversion control machine and the complicity of organizations
- Navy SEAL faces felony charges of molesting girl on camera, raping a woman and keeping stash of child porn
- RT crew & civilians tear-gassed during Paris protests
- Palestinian officials call for 'day of rage' for hundreds held without trial in Israeli prisons
- Study claims Medical marijuana program 'could save US taxpayer $1bn'
- Common sense not so common? 1 in 5 adults in the UK can't change a lightbulb or boil an egg
- Burned-out cars & police brutality: Videos show violence amid French election
- 'This is your brain on drugs' actress has something to say about the 'war on drugs' in epic new video
- March in solidarity with Palestinian hunger strikers turns violent after IDF fires steel-coated rubber bullets on protesters
- "Night of the Barricades": Protesters clash with riot police at post-vote demonstration in central Paris
- Rash of suicides in Beida, Libya closes university for three days
- Cops tase 18 y.o. boy to death in brutal assault
- 100 days: Trump's presidential approval rating lowest since 1945
- Drones used in major Grand Canyon search and rescue operation for first time for 2 hikers gone missing
- 3 lightly injured by Palestinian man in Tel Aviv stabbing; Police label it a 'terror attack'
- Grams for grades: Utah parents accused of giving teen son pot in exchange for good marks in school
- 'Black is for funerals': Kazakhstan's president wants to ban Islamic clothing
- Confession of a human trafficker - admits to killing over 400 children
- UPDATES: Police officer killed, another injured in Champs-Elysees shooting in Paris
- Community demands reform after officers detain 5 black teens at gunpoint after basketball game
- Michigan man fined for warming up car in his own driveway
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 24 years Ago Today: Chemical Weapons Used by US Government to Kill Women and Children in Waco, Texas
- Dragons of Siberia: Scientists reveal mythical creature also had a place in Russian folklore
- Egyptian archaeologists make major discovery in a centuries-old tomb near Luxor
- Dental fillings discovered in 13,000-year-old skeleton
- Why North Korea hates America
- WWII 'allies knew of Holocaust years before' finding concentration camps
- Gordon Cooper found sunken treasure from space and kept it secret until his deathbed
- The Korean War: Americans have forgotten what we did to North Korea
- Secret documents reveal that Allied powers knew about Holocaust over two years before discovery of concentration camps
- Long lost city found: Etzanoa of the great Wichita Nation
- Iranian archaeologists unearth 2,000 year old underground city near Samen
- Argentinian find: 70M year-old dinosaur eggs with embryos unearthed
- Indigenous peoples around the world tell myths which contain warning signs for natural disasters - Scientists are now listening
- Karajia: The unique and isolated Chachapoya sarcophaguses in Peru
- Ten possible explanations for the 'ten plagues of Passover'
- The puppet masters of academia promoting GMOs and pesticides
- Naked mole-rats 'turn into plants' when deprived of oxygen
- If they don't have a cardboard box, cats will settle for a square drawn on the floor
- Bilingualism in children develops concurrently but independently
- Flu viruses decimated by South Indian frog mucus
- New atmospheric phenomenon discovered by SWARM satellites
- Elon Musk's new startup aims to merge human brains with computers in order to engage in consensual telepathy
- The past lives on: Scientists observed epigenetic memories being passed down for 14 generations
- Researchers' proposal may triple complexity of genetic code
- Earth from a billion miles away: Cassini captures amazing image
- 'Flying car' nails vertical take-off in stunning test run
- Zapping Islamic State: US Army tests drone-killing laser weapon
- Dramatic landslides on Ceres shed new light on dwarf planet
- Rare type Ia supernova discovery ushers in new era for cosmology
- Juno snaps stunning image of Jupiter's swirling clouds
- Study finds mega-fracking using massive volumes of water triggered earthquake swarms in British Columbia
- Chinese carmakers, Volkswagen and BMW roll out 'Tesla Killers'
- There's a dark secret lurking at the heart of AI technology: No one knows how it works
- NASA's Reconnaissance Orbiter captures incredible new photo of Mars surface
- Physicists create unique negative mass fluid
- Global power grids go down due to weak magnetosphere & Plasma electrification
- Minke whale euthanized after washing up in the Bronx, New York
- Photos of April snow in Turkish cities
- Evidence of global cooling: Eastern Europe still buried in snow during spring
- Lightning bolt kills three horses in Giles County, Tennessee
- Algae toxin killing marine mammals along Southern California coast
- Stray dog unleashes terror, attacks 11 people in Chandigarh, India
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Harwich, Massachusetts
- Lightning strikes kill five in coastal districts of Bangladesh
- 7 notable weather events observed across United States this April
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits off Chile coast
- 91 wildfires burn in Florida; thousands evacuated
- Lightning bolt kills two in Meghalaya, India
- Europe's late spring freeze in photos
- Heavy snowfall leaves 1000 homes without electricity in western Serbia; up to a meter deep
- 50-foot snow drifts blocking route to Tioga Pass, California
- Rare 'pneumonia front' appears over Detroit River
- Stir the hornets nest by illustrating climate lies in global temperatures & Greenland ice gain
- Arlene forms as only the second tropical storm on record in April
- Wrong place, wrong time: 2 bird species far from their normal home ranges turn up in Maine
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- Americans take too many prescription medications
- Dying 13 year old, Amelia Ferguson diagnoses her own HPV vaccine injury that stumped doctors
- Hops herb helps fights breast cancer & menopause symptoms
- Walking is better than caffeine for a afternoon pick-me-up
- Vaccine failure: Merck being sued for shingles vaccine that causes the affliction it's supposed to prevent
- Paradigm shift? RFK Jr. questions vaccine safety in surprisingly, attack-free tv interview
- Childhood cancer up 13% in the last 20 years
- Court orders EPA to close loophole that exempted factory farms from pollutant reporting
- 5 ways corrective lenses break down your eyesight and how to improve your vision naturally
- Homeoprophylaxis: A safe and effective way to treat and prevent infectious disease
- The risks of calcium overload
- Google wants to map human health, seeks 10,000 volunteers for invasive screening
- Sunflower seeds frequently contaminated with aflatoxin
- Eating clean, unprocessed foods is now a dangerous "cult," declares idiotic mainstream media (with a little help from the dirty dairy industry)
- The evolution of Big Pharma's profit machine
- Medical freedom & informed consent under attack: Federal grants come with vaccine mandates
- Chasing the Dragon: Documentary provides raw look at opioid crisis
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Yoga Demystified
- Diet soft drinks triples stroke & dementia risk compared to normal daily cola habit - study
- Epilepsy drug valproate 'responsible for up to 4,100 severe birth defects', French study
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Non-focused attention: Childrens' perceived limitations are actually a strength
- How the eyes communicate emotion
- Addressing loneliness in children can prevent a lifetime of loneliness in adults
- How to avoid the Amygdala hijack
- Positive relationships: The common denominator of happiness
- Paying attention: What adults can learn from young children
- Depression now the number one cause of disability in the world
- Emotional sea level - the balancing point
- What is the best strategy for attaining empathy?
- Racist babies? Infants prefer to learn from adults of their own skin color
- How to heal the wounds in your heart
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
Fake news
Quote of the Day
History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
THE COMPUTER MADE ME DO IT Some good comments by Sott readers. In high school, I took a typing class. Why, I don't know. I guess because you had...
that's why he was molested, beaten and taught to torture animals when he was a little boy. it's part of the m.o. required to serve. in the...
WoW men, talk about guey karma :O ... no wonder hill stood by bill when monika popped by! Still...
when was the last time the UK made a significant airstrike in the country? wtf are we doing?
Sanity check: Corbyn makes election pledge to end Syria airstrikes and push for peace processAirstrikes should be suspended and all parties should get back to the negotiating table in a bid to end the Syrian war, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said. Corbyn told the BBC Monday that he...