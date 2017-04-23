According to the indictment obtained by River City News publisher Michael Monks, the sex trafficking allegedly occurred in August 2016 while Judge Nolan was serving as the chair of the Donald Trump campaign in Campbell County, KY. Trump beat Hillary Clinton 59% to 35% in the county while voters also elected Nolan, according to RawStory.
The "outspoken and controversial" political figure was lead into court wearing handcuffs Friday afternoon.
WKRC describes Judge Nolan as an, "outspoken supporter of the local Tea Party."
According to RawStory:
In April of 2016, Nolan unsuccessfully attempted to remove Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a delegate to the RNC Convention. Between fighting Senator McConnell in April and the alleged crimes in August, Nolan was appointed by Governor Matt Bevin to the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission but was removed only days later when a scandal erupted over a Ku Klux Klan photo posted to Nolan's Facebook.Campbell County Schools released a statement on Friday afternoon: "We are immensely troubled and saddened to hear of the arrest of Mr. Nolan and grieve as a district for those impacted. Campbell County Schools' leadership is currently monitoring this situation and working to determine next steps. We ask the community for your continued confidence in our commitment to each and every child as we work to provide them with the highest quality education in a safe and secure setting. Our mission calls us to do 'Whatever It Takes' to ensure high student achievement and success in college, career, and life. We will continue with this mission, regardless of any obstacles placed before us."
Unlike Republican Governor Bevin, the Trump Campaign chose not to drop Judge Nolan after the KKK scandal.
The alleged sex crimes were investigated by Campbell County Police, but Nolan was arraigned in front of Judge Elizabeth Chandler in Boone County District Court as Campbell County Circuit Court Clerk Taunya Nolan Jack is the daughter of the defendant — who served as a Campbell County Judge from 1978 to 1986.
Last November, the 70-year-old judge won a school board seat for a district with 5,000 students and 700 employees. Nolan beat an incumbent with 10 years of school board experience and 27 years experience as a teacher in the district by campaigning for so-called, "school choice vouchers" and for the elimination of all local property tax revenue for schools.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced that the state's Special Prosecution Division would be handling the case. His office stated that "a core mission of Beshear's is to bring justice to the victims of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking."
Nolan was released on a $50,000 bond and will be tracked by a court-mandated ankle monitor. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 5 in Boone District Court.
