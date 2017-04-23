Society's Child
Grams for grades: Utah parents accused of giving teen son pot in exchange for good marks in school
Sun, 23 Apr 2017 11:25 UTC
The boy's parents were arrested following a police search of their home in Spanish Fork on April 18. Two ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four guns were discovered,according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
"After entering the home investigators discovered there was a 14 year old boy there. His parents, Edwin Lee Steward, age 37, and Valerie Steward, age 37, told investigators they regularly allowed their son to smoke marijuana," according to the Sheriff's Office.
AP reported they believed that the parents believed smoking marijuana would help their son concentrate in school.
Along with child endangerment the parents were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A third adult in the home, Wesley Morse Vivian (35) was found to be the owner of the firearms and charged with possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The teen was picked up by his aunt since the arrest, but has since released back to his parents, reported CW30.
I'm not sure what to think of this article.
While I definitely feel that a 14 year old is way too young to be smoking pot on a regular basis, at the same time I applaud these parents for at least making an effort on their son's behalf, and doing so creatively. If the boy suffers from some sort of attention deficit, then marijuana probably does help him to focus and release stress. It does for me.
The editor's comment has me baffled. It's a bit inflammatory and definitely reaches outside the scope of what this article is covering.
Marijuana is not 'drugs' and cannot be compared to synthetics like amphetamines.
You cannot overdose on marijuana and its long term effects on memory and such have been discovered to wear off after a period of non use.
The main issue here and is the cause, not a symptom, is the fact that children don't have a personal drive to do well in school anymore.
Especially when seeing a lot of people their own age making millions of dollars as internetainers.
It is a very confusing time for young adults and I feel sorry for them and the parents who struggle to keep them in line. Especially since now that line is so blurry that even adults don't know which side they stand on.
The orchestrations of the PTB to manipulate the world to this point are monumental and work like a tsunami. Once set in motion, the tiniest ripple eventually becomes a thundering, towering wave and by the time it gets to that, it is to late to stop it.
I fear for the next generation, if we even have one.
"A third adult in the home, Wesley Morse Vivian (35) was found to be the owner of the firearms and charged with possession of a firearm" - I thought possession of firearms was legal in the US?
