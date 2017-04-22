© Grzegorz Momot



Over the past week, a mass of polar air has marched through Europe, from Germany to the shores of the Black Sea. It was fronted by an active band of cloud that brought with it strong winds, rain and snow.Alpine skiers from France to Austria were happily surprised by what turned out to be deep-powder snow. This has given a brief boost to a closing seasonFor the most part, though, this weather was not welcome.The snow fell from the front of the mass of polar air: the air behind is, of course, cold. Morning frost in late April is potentially harmful to young crops.While weather warnings are still valid until Monday, the worst of the weather has gone and won't return.