More than 1,000 homes in Ljubovija are without electricity on Friday after more than 500 utility poles in the area collapsed under snow.

The mayor of this municipality in western Serbia, Milovan Kovacevic, told Tanjug that Ljubovija was in urgent need of assistance, and expected to receive it from the towns of Valjevo and Loznica.

Up to one meter of snow in some higher lying areas has also "completely destroyed orchards", Kovacevic said.

The mayor added that he expected all first and second category roads to be cleared by the end of the day.