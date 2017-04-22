© Florene Trainor



Crews clearing snow and debris from the Sierra passes between Gardnerville and Yosemite have a long way to go before they open.As of Friday, crews reached the Blue Slide section of Highway 120 on the way to Tioga Pass.Snow removal on Sonora Pass is in progress, and crews have reached the 8,500 elevation mark. At this point there is still 8 feet of snow on the highway.Crews have cleared Highway 89 from Highway 395 to the Alpine County line, and are now working on repairing road damage due to winter conditions. Snow removal operations are progressing in Alpine County to Monitor Pass.While snow has been cleared from the Bodie Road, the road remains closed at the request of Bodie State Park personnel. The famous ghost town suffered some damage in last winter's earthquakes.California transportation officials asked that pedestrians, bicyclists, skiers, etc. stay out of these areas.