Since the removal of religious and personal belief vaccine exemptions by the State of California under law SB277, the federal government is widening the net to go after states by region through block grants for early childcare programs.
The government's message? If you want federal assistance, ante up and remove the religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccines.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) set a trap under The Child Care Development Fund when it sent Conditional Approval letters to states for fiscal year 2016-2018 that conditionally approve early childcare programs until all new requirements are fully implemented, including the removal of vaccine exemptions.
Concern that the government overstepped its bounds, the people in Region V - the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and others - organized, stood their ground, and responded to the Secretary of the HHS in a letter from Jeff Schott, Esq., of the Pennsylvania Medical Freedom Alliance (PAMFA), whose expertise and passion was instrumental to their success:
To the contrary ... 45 C.F.R. 98.34 provides that "[n]othing under this part should be construed or applied in any manner to infringe on or usurp the moral and legal rights and responsibilities of parents or legal guardians."Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom referred to Ohio's constitution:
All men have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own conscience. No person shall be compelled to attend, erect, or support any place of worship, or maintain any form of worship, against his consent; and no preference shall be given, by law, to any religious society; nor shall any interference with the rights of conscience be permitted.The Acting Director of the Office of Child Care, Health and Human Services, Ellen Wheatley responded:
After further review and consideration of the relevant requirements, the Office of Child Care has determined that States have flexibility to determine how to address this specific issue. Therefore, no state will be under a corrective action plan for allowable reasons for exempting children from immunization requirements.Busted!
Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom (OAMF) went one step further and took the matter to the Board of Education (BOE), held a hearing, and provided testimony that convinced the BOE on April 11, 2017, to pass a resolution supporting and advocating for parental rights in immunization.
In a "Nation of Laws," how can federal government supersede state law? It cannot. The federal government can legally make grants contingent upon a state action (i.e., removing an exemption); however, states are free to reject the funds and keep their exemption. No government, federal or State can give itself authority it does not have unless the people allow it.
Ignorance from the Latin ignorare - "to not know even though necessary information is present because that information has been willfully refused or disregarded."
No mandatory vaccination programs are specifically authorized, nor do there appear to be any regulations regarding the implementation of a mandatory vaccination program at the federal level during a public health emergency.Even without the authority, the federal push-and-shove is coming in the form of the Healthy People 2020 Act which mandates cradle-to-grave vaccines for all ages. Your body becomes the property of the federal government unless we do our job to stop it.
In America, we the people, are experiencing a major breech in the protections afforded to the people under the law. We can no longer depend on the feds to police itself. People must make themselves aware of the tactics now being used against them, stand their ground, and be responsible for the freedoms that are draining away.
We function best when we can organize, work together, and use models that work to preserve inherent rights. Once taken away it becomes difficult to take them back. OAMF and PAMFA catalyzed change that preserved medical freedom from vaccine mandates, due to administrative shifts, for ALL 50 STATES! Continued vigilance and monitoring of government is necessary when rights are threatened with each new budget.
Special thanks goes to Michelle Cotterman, RN, and the Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom whose efforts serve to protect and preserve medical freedom and informed consent for all Ohioans. For more information on how to take action in your state, contact Ohio Advocates of Medical Freedom.
About the author
Rosanne Lindsay is a board certified Naturopathic doctor and Tribal healer under the Turtle Island Provider Network. She is a Health Freedom advocate, co-founder of Wisconsin for Vaccine Choice, member of Wisconsin Coalition for Informed Vaccination, and president of the National Health Freedom Coalition. She is also author of the book The Nature of Healing, Heal the Body, Heal the Planet. Find her on Facebook at Rosanne Lindsay and Natureofhealing and consult with her (long-distance consults available) at natureofhealing.org, where this article first appeared.
