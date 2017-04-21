A man was airlifted to a Los Angeles hospital after two pit bulls attacked him and his Jack Russell terrier on Santa Catalina Island.CBS Los Angeles reports the attack, which occurred Wednesday on the Avalon Pier, was caught on cellphone video by a tourist.The victim, John Brady of Huntington Beach, told CBS Los Angeles Thursday from his hospital bed that he had taken a boat trip out to Catalina with his dog, Josh. He said the two were strolling on the pier when two 11-year-old pit bulls went after his dog. When he attempted to protect Josh, the pit bulls came after him, ripping out a piece of his calf and biting both his arms, he said.Avalon Harbor Patrol officers eventually pulled the dogs off of him. Brady was airlifted to UCLA Harbor Medical Center."They attacked my little dog, Josh," Brady said. "Almost killed him, almost killed me."The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the pit bulls are owned by a woman who lives on a boat in Avalon. She agreed to have both of them euthanized, deputies said.Brady told CBS2 he will have to undergo numerous surgeries. Meanwhile, Josh underwent surgery Thursday for a gash under his leg. He is expected to make a full recovery."My dog is alive, and I put my body over him because he's my best friend in the world," Brady said.There was no word on whether any charges would be filed in the case.