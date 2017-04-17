Science & Technology
Argentinian find: 70M year-old dinosaur eggs with embryos unearthed
RT
Sun, 16 Apr 2017 21:29 UTC
"Auca Mahuevo is a site where dinosaur eggs appear in nests along with the remains of the animals that ate them," Della Negra explained. This is not the first time the site yielded such a pleasant surprise, as in 1997, similar eggs were located there.
The official added that Argentinian authorities are planning to create a paleontological park in the area which would be visited by tourists. "The priority, however, is to preserve this site for future generations."
"The site was a swamp that at the time was covered with water and... sediment covered and drowned the embryos inside the eggs. The other sediment came from the Auca Mahuida volcano eruption ten million years later," she added. "The research received contributions from National Geographic, CONICET and Zaragoza (Spain) to do the analysis of the materials."
Della Negra noted that the new finding is of high value to scientists who have already examined the embryos' skin and teeth. The study may provide new insights into the development stages of the gigantic reptiles that once populated the Earth.
Auca Mahuevo is more than 70 million years old and is monitored by the people living in the area and security guards.
In 2014, a skeleton of Argentinosaurus, believed to be the biggest dinosaur on Earth, was also found in Patagonia. The area is literally a fertile field for archaeological diggings. The enormous creature weighed as much as 14 African elephants (around 77 tons), was 40m (130ft) long and 20m (65ft) tall.
Some 150 bones were excavated in "remarkable condition." By the end of the dig, the number of bones went up to 223 which were said to have belonged to seven specimens.
In 2016, a fiberglass replica of Argentinosaurus's skeleton was showcased in New York's American Museum of Natural History.
Comment: Facts About Argentinosaurus:
Some reconstructions put this dinosaur at 75 to 85 feet from head to tail and up to 75 tons, while others are less restrained, positing (somewhat less credibly) a total length of 100 feet and a weight of a whopping 100 tons.
It is classified as a titanosaur, the family of lightly armored sauropods that spread to every continent on earth during the later Cretaceous period, living 50M years past those of the Jurassic Period.
Top speed of five miles per hour.
It is likely that Argentinosaurus eggs measured about a foot in diameter, and that females laid up to 10 or 15 eggs at a time.
A newborn hatchling took three or four decades to reach its full adult size, a 25,000 percent increase in bulk.
Reader Comments
When those beautiful giants roamed the Earth they reigned supreme, and they still do.
