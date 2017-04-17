Pictures have been flooding into the St. Lucia Times news desk showing a halo around the sun.These pictures started coming in from about 11:00 am today. Go ahead...take a look outside if it's still light.The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services has said that a halo which is currently visible around the sun, is not an unusual occurrence.Meteorologist Thomas Auguste told the Times that the phenomenon is associated with high tide Cirrostratus clouds."As long as those types of clouds are around you will continue to see the halo," Auguste said.He explained that the situation should persist for the next 24 hours with the halo being visible during the day but not in the night. According to Auguste, the halo is visible because of the sun being reflected through the high clouds.Also known as a 22 degree halo or a sun halo, the ring is caused by sunlight passing through ice crystals in cirrus clouds within the Earth's atmosphere, the University of Illinois' Weather World Project 2010 explains.The sun halo is not limited to a certain season and can happen anytime, anywhere, depending on the viewer's vantage point and the sun's position.