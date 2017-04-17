One of the suspected organizers of the St. Petersburg Metro bombing on April 3 has been detained in the town of Odintsovo, near Moscow, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced, adding that the man appears to be from Central Asia.Russia's Federal Security Service has detained a person who could have been involved in the explosion in the St. Petersburg Metro, as part of the criminal investigation launched by the Investigative Committee, the center said in a statement."One of the organizers of the investigated case, who is a native of the Central Asian region, Azimov Abror Akhralovich, born in 1990, has been detained in the area of Odintsovo, Moscow Region," the statement says.It is, however, still being investigated whether Dzhalilov intended to be a suicide bomber or the device was set off remotely.Azimov is currently being held at a Russian Investigative Committee facility for further inquiry.After being apprehended, officers discovered a combat pistol on him, the FSB announced, according to RIA Novosti news agency.Earlier in April, eight people were detained on suspicion of being involved in the St. Petersburg terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said. Six were arrested in St. Petersburg and two others in Moscow.