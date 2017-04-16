While US airstrikes have decreased since the missile attack on Shayrat air base, Russia continues to assist Syria in its war against terrorism.

A terrorist offensive in Dara'a has been thwarted thanks to bombings by the Russian Air Force.

While US air strikes have been markedly down since Russia suspended the so-called flight safety memorandum in the aftermath of America's attack on Syria's Shayrat air base, Russian fighters and bombers continue to aid the Syrian Arab Army as they prepare for a large counter-offensive aimed at securing Dara'a from its current Salifist occupiers.

Now watch Russian air strikes against jihadists in Dara'a.