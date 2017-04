Dear President Trump,We write to you with angst just days before the Passover holiday when the Jews escaped the oppressive tyranny of Pharaoh in Egypt. The Assad regime in Syria appears to have conducted a nerve gas attack against Syrian civilians yesterday. At least 58 civilians have been killed in the attack, marking the worst chemical attack in Syria since the August 21, 2013 chemical massacre. We believe that a strong response from the U.S. is essential to stopping these war crimes.This attack is a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibiting the Assad regime from using chemical weapons passed under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter. Local medical workers observed that victims were gasping for air, and video footage from the area showed dozens of dead bodies with no apparent external injuries.Israel's President Reuven Rivlin called the attack a "stain on humanity," and urged the international community to "join together to bring an end to this murderous insanity and make sure these types of images will never again be seen anywhere in the world" and called on "world leaders and the heads of the world powers to act now and stop the criminal murdered taking in place in Syria at the hands of the Assad regime and act to have chemical weapons removed from the Syrian territory."Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel said in 2012, "the so-called civilized world isn't even trying to stop the massacre. Its leaders issue statements, but the bloodshed continues. A situation that has lasted 13-odd months is not about to end."The Assad regime will not cease these brutal attacks unless it faces the threat of serious military repercussions such as airstrikes against air bases associated with chemical weapons and suspected storage facilities.We therefore urge you to fully appreciate the importance of this moment and to act decisively to avoid dire consequences. Specifically, we recommend that you adopt the following measures:- Verify, with the various departments in your administration, that today's attacks in Syria were indeed carried out with a nerve agent.This would mean that the Assad regime still possesses nerve gas and therefore did not comply with the September 2013 chemical agreement.so as to prevent the regime from carrying out further chemical attacks with nerve agents.The world today is looking to your administration for leadership.Signed,Rabbi Alison AdlerRabbi Daniel AskenaziRabbi Justus BairdRabbi Ben BergerRabbi Jonathan BiatchRabbi Jason BonderRabbi Jill BorodinRabbi Mark BorovitzRabbi Daniel BouskilaRabbi Debra S. CantorRabbi Mari ChernowRabbi Yosi CirlinRabbi Chuck DavidsonRabbi Ellen Weinberg DreyfusRabbi Menashe EastRabbi Judith EdelsteinRabbi Dr. Zev FarberCantor Rebecca Joy FletcherRabbi Avidan FreedmanRabbi Ruth GaisRabbi Rachel GartnerRabbi Daniel GoodmanRabbi Mel Gottlieb,Ph.D.Rabbi Maralee GordonRabbi Steve GreenbergRabbi Dr. Yitz GreenbergRabbi Arielle HanienRabbi Ari D. HartRabbi Dr. Richard HidaryRabbi Sarit HorwitzRabbi Rachel IsaacsRabbi David JaffeRabbi Marisa JamesRabbi David KalbRabbi Jeremy KalmanofskyRabbi Yosef KanefskyRabbi Elana KanterRabbi David KasherCantor Dr. Evan KentRabbi Riqi KosovskeRabbi Emma Kippley-OgmanRabbi Sharon KleinbaumRabbi Andy KorenRabbi Eugene KornRabbi Dr. Robert L. KravitzRabbi Daniel LandesRabbi Aaron LeibowitzRabbi Darby Jared LeighRabbi Joshua LesserRabbi Joshua Levine GraterRabbi Leah LewisRabbi John A. LinderRabbi Andrea LondonRabbi Yehoshua LooksRabbi Marc MargoliusRabbi Ariel Evan MayseRabbi Avram MlotekRabbi Dan MoskovitzRabbi Kehillah Dina NajmanRabbi David NovakRabbi Micha OdenheimerRabbi Haim OvadiaRabbi Laura OwensRabbi Shuli PassowRabbi Robin PodolskyRabbi Aaron PotekRabbi Aviva RichmanRabbi Tracee RosenRabbi Scott B. SaulsonRabbi Robert ScheinbergRabbi Hanan SchlesingerRabbi David SeidenbergRabbi Chaim Seidler-FellerRabbi Dean ShapiroRabbi Bonnie SharfmanRabbi Garth SilbersteinRabbi Daniel Raphael SilversteinRabbi Suzanne SingerRabbi Jenny SolomonRabbi Robin S. SparrRabbi Joseph TelushkinRabbi Victor UreckiRabbi Devin VillarrealRabbi Elyse WechtermanRabbi Simkha Y. WeintraubRabbi Ora WeissRabbi Zari WeissRabbi Dr. Shmuly YanklowitzRabbi Shawn ZevitRabbi Jill Berkson Zimmerman