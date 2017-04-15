A visitor from France was critically injured Friday morning in an apparent shark bite at Kekaha Beach on Kauai.Officials said the 28-year-old sustained severe injuries to his lower right leg when he was bit about 100 yards offshore.The incident happened about 9 a.m., when the man was surfing at a popular spot called Davidson's.Bystanders said a 12-foot tiger shark bit the man.They rushed to his aid after the incident, applying a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.He was taken to Wilcox Medical Center. The victim's girlfriend subsequently told other surfers that part of the victim's right leg was amputated.Lifeguards have closed Kekaha Beach and posted warning signs. They'll decide whether to reopen the beach Saturday morning.The last shark attack on Kauai happened nearly a year ago at Kalapaki Beach in Lihue.There were two that year, and have been a total of 15 in the past 20 years. None of them were fatal.