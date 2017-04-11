An officer of the Syrian special service Mukhabarat has reported to our Russian Spring correspondent:By monitoring the channels of communication of high-ranking members of the gangs, intelligence officers managed to intercept information about a series of bloody provocations in progress."In the near future, ambushes of the UN humanitarian convoys delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of Khel and Tell-Gehab settlements (Deraa province) by special teams of the Syrian Free Army are in the works," the source told Russian Spring."At the same time,, by means of fragments gathered up with the markings preserved, as well as bits of aircraft bombs and missiles used by the Syrian Air Force.The most likely places to shoot convoys will be the sections of the routes Ramat-Khel and Er-Ramta-Tell-Gehab, located in areas reachable by artillery ofthe government troops located in the city of Deraa" said the Mukhabarat officer.He added that there is also a variant of the convoy ambush plan, to be blamed on a special-purpose group of the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic.In addition, the declaration of a "casus belli" (formal occasion for declaration of war) by foreign patrons of the "Syrian Free Army" is not excluded," the scout summed up._______________________Translator comment:Again and again, incident after incident, those who favor war refuse to ask the ancient question: Cui bono? Who benefits? Who has something to gain by this?