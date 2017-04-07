Visibly trembling as he wiped beads of perspiration from his forehead, Arcelis Pharmaceuticals CEO Paul Corrier told reporters Wednesday that he could stop profiting off the nation's opioid crisis anytime he wants."Getting these lethally addictive drugs into the hands of vulnerable communities across the country is just something I do from time to time for a little profit—I can drop it whenever I choose," said Corrier, clawing at his sweat-drenched shirt as he insisted he could "quit in a heartbeat" if generating billions in revenue by misleading the public about the dangers of opioids ever got out of hand."Sure, every now and then I'll launch an aggressive marketing campaign aimed at getting doctors to overprescribe fentanyl sprays, but it's honestly not a big deal. Seriously, it's fine. Just because I'll occasionally partake in making money off the devastation wrought by drugs hundreds of times more potent than morphine doesn't mean it controls me." At press time, Corrier had collapsed in a boardroom meeting and was choking on his own tongue after hearing the projected profit margins for a secondary medication used to treat opioid-related insomnia.