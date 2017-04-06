© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As our Sun and Earth descend into a grand solar minimum, mega quakes have always occurred during these lows in solar activity. One indicator that we are repeating this same cycle is to see earthquakes in strange areas of the globe, the North Pole and now the strongest earth quake ever recorded in Botswana and southern Africa. Electrical and atmospheric changes are very apparent now with purple skies, phenomenal electrical discharges and fierce hail in strange locations globally in the wrong season.