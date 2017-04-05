© Queensland Police



A Sunshine Coast man has escaped without injury after a shark bit off the back of his kayak in Moreton Bay today.The 39-year-old Maroochydore man was paddling with eight others towards Mud Island when the shark attacked his kayak around eight kilometres east of Woody Point, police said.The man was able to call Triple Zero as his kayak began to sink.He was pulled from the water shaken but unharmed by water police around 4pm.Photos released by police of his 6.5m kayak showed a large portion of the craft missing.Sergeant Gordon Thiry from Brisbane Water Police said the man was lucky were able to find him before the shark returned."We would encourage anyone heading out on the water to always wear a life jacket, carry an EPIRB (emergency radio beacon) and make sure you let someone else know where you're travelling to and how long it will take," he said.