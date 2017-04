© Never Again Canada



The Yediot Achronot conference attacking BDS has become a veritable carnival of hate. Everyone from delusional Hollywood celebrities (Roseanne Barr ) to cabinet ministers, to the leader of the Opposition have pledged fealty to the cause. Two of the speakers are under criminal investigation for corrupt political or financial dealings.But the apogee came yesterday when Intelligence Minister Israel Katz called for the "civil targeted killing The phrase he used (sikul ezrahi memukad) derives from the euphemistic Hebrew phrase for the targeted killing of a terrorist (the literal meaning is "targeted thwarting"). But the added word " civil" makes it something different. Katz is saying thatWe are entering dangerous territory when an Israeli cabinet ministerIf there are Israel apologists out there who dismiss the significance of such rhetoric they are sadly mistaken. In this torrid political environment in which Israeli leftists have become criminals and wounded Palestinian youth may be summarily executed in the street, it is only too easy to foresee Palestinian activists like Barghouti having a bounty on their heads.Does anyone doubt there are scores of Yigal Amirs out there who'd be pleased to strike a blow for their hateful cause by putting a bullet in the head of a Palestinian?Not to be outdone,He warned that Israel would use theIn this circumstance, and knowing Israel has engaged init's not hard to foresee where this could end.In this world view, there is no difference between Omar Barghouti, Hassan Nasrallah, Ayatollah Khamenei...or even Adolf Hitler. It's truly a paranoiac state harboring a profound persecution complex.Deri also called forwhich he gained in 1994 after he married an Israeli citizen. Deri claimed that Barghouti is employing abecause his main residence is Ramallah and not Israel (though he's pursuing, or has completed, an MA at Tel Aviv University). Clearly, an Intelligence file has been opened against Barghouti along with video surveillance showing him in Ramallah. Isn't it odd that Israeli Jewish oligarchs may have homes around the world and live in them for much of the year without losing their citizenship?Should Israel cancel his residency it will only reinforce the notion of Israel being anwhich refuses to permit political debate; instead transforming it into criminal discourse. Given Katz's ever so veiled threat against him it would be no wonder if Barghouti did choose to value his safety and live where he's not under threat of death!In this context, it's ironic Facebook activists have posted aIt seems that the Israeli Attorney General has been investigating criminal charges of an unspecified nature. It's important to recall that Deri has beenHowever, when his sentence was served, he was reappointed to the leadership of the Shas party, won a seat in the Knesset, and became interior minister. It appears this recycled thief may be up to the same old tricks once more.Deri's spiritual boss, told an audience of the faithful a few weeks ago that under Jewish law,In other words, he wasOnly later did the rabbi explain that he wasn't, God forbid, proposing that Palestinians be expelled now, but that this would only happen after the Messiah came and Israel was a proper halachic state. Is it any surprise that Deri himself would jump on the band wagon and commence the expulsion by stripping Barghouti of his legal rights to residency?Israel's major concert promoter, Shuki Weiss, who plays a major role in combating the cultural boycott against Israel, complained at the Yediot conference that Deri's interior ministry was demanding that international artists wishing to perform in IsraelThe ministry immediately denied the claim.The immigration form which performers and their management must sign to visit Israel demands the artist affirm he or she has not "committed any act against the Jewish people or the security of the State of Israel."Though countries may exclude any foreign visitor they wish for any reason, to force an international artist of Elton John's stature to pledge that he has not acted against the Jewish people seems outrageous.