© Via YouTube/LoveBite Productions

Rare footage of one of the world's last uncontacted tribes has emerged, showing its members on the beaches of North Sentinel island in the Bay of Bengal.The footage is part of a documentary by LoveBite Productions on the Sentinelese tribe. The narrator states that the people and their ancestors are thought to have inhabited the island for nearly 60,000 years."Working on this project, reading about them, watching all these videos, brought tears to my eyes," the narrator says.Little is known about the tribe which could reportedly have as little as 50 and as many as 500 members. The Sentinelese tribe and the tribes on the more remote parts of the Andaman and Nicobar islands are hunter-gatherer people who are semi-nomadic and who have rejected attempts for them to be integrated into other societies, according to Survival International . The global organisation, which works to protect tribal people's lives, claims it is vital that the islanders' wish to remain uncontacted is respected, otherwise they could be wiped out by diseases to which they have no immunity.A spokesperson for Survival International said that the Sentinelese tribe's extreme isolation makes them "very vulnerable to diseases to which they have no resistance, meaning contact would almost certainly have tragic consequences for them".Recently to organisation campaigned with local authorities to stop attempts to communicate with the tribe and the Indian government now states that