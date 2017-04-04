Every single day over 3.2 billion people access the internet to connect with others around the world or to find information, listen to music, watch videos, read books — you name it, and it's on the internet and everyone wants access to it. WiFi technology has certainly enhanced our lives in many ways, but has this access to instant information and connection come at a cost?
Because we can't see the frequencies of our WiFi devices, it's easy to overlook the potential harm they might be causing. If we could see them, would it make us think twice about how often we are using them? Using an Android app and long exposure photography designer, Luis Hernan was able to depict what this actually looks like.
Titled Digital Ethereal, his work offers an amazing glimpse into the movement of the WiFI signals that follow us around virtually everywhere we go.
The colourful movements remind the artist of ghosts, he wrote on his website:
I believe our interaction with this landscape of electromagnetic signals, described by Antony Dunne as Hertzian Space, can be characterised in the same terms as that with ghosts and spectra. They both are paradoxical entities, whose untypical substance allows them to be an invisible presence. In the same way, they undergo a process of gradual substantiation to become temporarily available to perception. Finally, they both haunt us. Ghosts, as Derrida would have it, with the secrets of past generations. Hertzian space, with the frustration of interference and slowness.Have a look at these incredible images below.
How Do WiFi Frequencies Actually Affect Us?
Multiple studies have revealed that cell phone radiation can cause cancer. Did you know that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified radio frequency fields (including those from cell phones) as a possible carcinogen in 2011? The dangers of cell phone use gained a lot of mainstream credibility in 2011 when the World Health Organization (WHO) admitted that cell phone radiation may cause cancer. The statement was based off of a cumulative decision made by a team of 31 scientists from 14 different countries after careful review. You can read more about that here. It's pretty startling news, especially given the fact that a child's brain absorbs much more radiation than an adult's.
Dr. Martin Blank, Ph.D., from the Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics at Colombia University, has joined a group of scientists from around the world who are making an international appeal to the United Nations regarding the dangers of various electromagnetic emitting devices, like cells phones and WiFi.
Hopefully the above images inspire you to take a break, disconnect, and unplug from your cellular and mobile devices. Give your body some freedom from the constant bombardment of these frequencies. Simply put, they haven't been around long enough to determine the long term effects of constant exposure.
Electrifying images of Wifi show the hidden world of EMF'sDo you ever wonder what the electromangetic fields (EMFs) that surround virtually every person carrying a mobile device with WiFi or data capability looks like? Well now, thanks to visual artist...