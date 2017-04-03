© Google Maps
Black smoke is pouring out over a warehouse in Opa-locka, Florida, where a dozen exploding tractor-trailers led to a massive two-alarm fire. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene.

Several tractor-trailers were burning at American Fruit & Produce, which is being evacuated, according to WPLG. The local station counted at least 12 tractor-trailers at South Gold Crop. in flames.

Opa-locka airport has closed two runways due to the thick, black smoke, WPLG reported. Vehicle traffic was also being diverted.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department confirmed the fire's two-alarm status on Twitter shortly after 5:00pm Eastern time, and by 5:45pm they confirmed the fire was under control.

There is no word on the cause or number of injuries.