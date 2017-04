© Benjamin Cremel / AFP

Two teenage girls, aged 14 and 17, have been arrested in the south of France on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack.Anti-terrorism police raided the girls' homes in Nice and Levens over the weekend and, AFP reports . The girls were taken in for questioning.The country has been in a state of emergency since the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015 which killed 130 people."At this stage we do not know how far advanced the preparations were," a source close to the inquiry told the news agency.France's anti-terrorism public prosecutor in Paris is leading the investigation to determine if the girls were intending to carry out an attack.Several teenagers have been arrested recently in anti-terrorism swoops across France.. The trio were indicted by a Parisian anti-terrorism judge in early March."Islamic terrorism is hitting France repeatedly, despite the government saying that these are just 'deranged' people," Luc Rivet, editor-in-chief of right-wing Belgian newspaper Le Peuple told RT in the wake an attack at Orly Airport in Paris last month."France has something like 10,000 people it considers dangerous, and a few thousand of those are very dangerous and could attack any time, but it doesn't have the resources to follow them all," Rivet said.