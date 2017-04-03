© Sputnik

The head of the Moscow Patriarchate's legal service has said a recent decision to allow Muslim headwear in Chechen schools should be reversed as it violates federal principles on the secular nature of state-run schools."Giving to schoolchildren such a right in the Chechen Republic is a violation of the secular principle of education in state-run schools and in this part the amendment must be corrected," Hegumenia (Abbess) Ksenia (Cherniga) was quoted as saying by Interfax.The bill means that the female Muslim hijab headscarf will be permitted in local schools. The Chechen capital, Grozny, introduced school uniforms with obligatory red headscarves for girls about a year ago.Hegumenia Ksenia noted that Russian Federal laws do not grant schoolchildren the right to wear religious attire and therefore no Russian region could introduce any laws introducing it."The Federal Law on Education establishes the secular character of education and therefore cannot give schoolchildren the right to choose uniforms that match their religious beliefs," she said.The public argument around religious attire in schools in general and Muslim hijabs in particular dates back to 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled to uphold the ban on Muslim headwear in schools introduced by the authorities of the central Russian Republic of Mordovia.The court rejected a complaint lodged by the Mordovian Muslim community, which claimed that the ban on religious headwear in schools violated the constitutional principle of freedom of conscience.The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, disagreed with the court ruling, saying that theIn early February this year, the Presidential Council for Human Rights released a statement in which it urged the federal and regional authorities to develop a common approach to values and to jointly find an unambiguous solution to the problem.