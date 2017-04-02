© AP Photo/ Mohammad Sajjad

At least 20 people were killed and three more critically injured on Sunday in a shrine by its custodian and his associates in the Pakistani province on Punjab, local media reported.The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the shrine of Ali Ahmed Gujjar in the Sargodha district, the Geo TV broadcaster reported citing local officials.The custodian as well as five associates were arrested by police.Exact motives of the crime remain unknown.