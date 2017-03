© AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE



Iraqi Kurdistan is in the process of putting everything in place to hold an independence referendum in the near future, Said Mamuziny, a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Mosul, told Sputnik Turkey, adding that 95 percent of the Kurds in the region support a divorce from Baghdad.Said Mamuziny said In an interview with Sputnik, Tarik Gerdi, Deputy Chairman of Kurdistan Democratic Party's faction in the Iraqi parliament, confirmed that Iraqi Kurds were getting ready for the referendum. He said that he could not provide any details on the matter since he resided in Baghdad.On Thursday, Masoud Barzani told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Iraqi Kurdistan will hold a vote to determine its future at the earliest date. Guterres is currently on a visit to Iraq.Mamuziny also noted that other ethnic groups living in Iraqi Kurdistan are on board with the Kurds in their aspirations.he said.Mamuziny acknowledged that not everyone would be happy with the outcome of the referendum."The Kurds are confident in their powers. They are determined to declare independence. Some will recognize it, others will not. We want to foster working relations with neighboring countries after we declare independence. We aspire to get along with, live in peace and quiet with Turkey, Iran and other countries," he said.