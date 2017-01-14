© AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

Russia Acting as Guarantor of Syrian-Kurdish Talks on Federalization

© AFP 2016/ YASIN AKGUL

The issue of creating an independent Iraqi Kurdistan will be actively discussed after the end of the Mosul operation, Ali Avni of the Kurdistan Democratic Party told Sputnik Turkey.In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Ali Avni of the Kurdistan Democratic Party said that the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan will be actively discussed by its leaders and Baghdad after the wrap-up of the Mosul operation.On Thursday, the US Department of Defense said that Iraqi forces were in control of 70 to 80 percent of eastern Mosul.In October 2016, Iraqi forces, backed by a US-led international coalition, began an operation to liberate Iraq's second-largest city from Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) terrorists.In July 2014, President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani announced his intention to hold a referendum on independence in the coming months.The organization of the referendum was delayed because the Kurdistan Regional Government became embroiled in the fight against Daesh."Masoud Barzani is holding talks on Iraqi Kurdistan's independence with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi and other officials. During the negotiations, Iraq's representatives demonstrated a more positive and constructive approach," Ali Avni said.He also said that a special commission of Iraqi and Kurdish officials was recently formed to deal with the issue of establishing an independent Kurdish state."In addition, this issue will be discussed closely with the Iraqi government after the completion of the operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh. The discussion is expected to help clarify many controversial issues. We want to create an independent Kurdistan as a result of the peace process, without any accidents or clashes," Avni said.Touching upon the possibility that neighboring countries may oppose Iraqi Kurdistan's independence, Avni expressed hope that if the Iraqi government gives the green light to the initiative, other states will not be able to prevent it."After we proclaim the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan, we will build good neighborly relations with our immediate neighbors. The Kurds do not want to quarrel with anyone and we seek to develop friendly ties with Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria," he concluded.Russia is holding negotiations with influential Kurdish politicians in Syria and is acting as guarantor of their talks with the Syrian government on federalization. Kurdish politician Ferid Sedun has revealed to Sputnik some details of the ongoing negotiation process at Russia's Hmeymim Air Base in Syria.At the end of December, Russia invited 24 Syrian Kurdish parties, including representatives of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish National Council (ENKS), for talks at its Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia to discuss the upcoming peace talks in Kazakhstan.He said that he has come from the city of Al-Qamishli in northeastern Syria on the border with Turkey to Damascus to discuss a set-up of a federative system on the territories of residence of the Syrian Kurds."Several days ago Russian representatives came to Al-Qamishli where we held talks. In continuation of these negotiations they offered to expand the negotiation process and to set up our meeting with the Syrian leadership," Ferid Sedun told Sputnik."Russia has also invited us to its Hmeymim air base in Latakia and we have accepted it," he added.The politician explained that he together with two independent Kurdish politicians have come to Damascus with the aim to gain progress in negotiations with official Damascus on the set-up of a federative system and to pave the way for further talks on the issue between the representatives of PYD and ENKS with the Syrian officials.Ferid Sedun said that within two days he is scheduled travel to Hmeymim base for talks with Russian representatives and then to return to Damascus for talks with the Syrian leadership. The issue on the agenda is the set-up of the federative system of government. However he further specified that it applies not to the whole territory of Syrian but only to the territories of residence of the Syrian Kurds.The Kurdish politician outlined that Russia is acting as guarantor of these talks and is paying much attention to the negotiations."We have made a decision to come to these negotiations because Russia has voiced of its role as guarantor of this negotiation process," he said.He further explained that Russia has an opportunity to have effect on the Syrian government which is uneager to grant certain rights to the Kurdish people."Russia is telling us: voice your suggestions and we will discuss them with the Syrian government. If Damascus offers to grant you autonomy, agree to it. The status of autonomy is a good opportunity in current circumstances," the politician said.He further added that the solution of the existing problems with the Syrian Kurds will "ease the burden" of the Syrian government, thus Russia is eager to solve the Kurdish problem.