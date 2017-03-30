© Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters



"I believe Finland suits this purpose well, and Helsinki is a very convenient platform to organize an event like this," Putin said, when asked if he thought a meeting between him and Trump was possible in Finland.However, he added that the event should be well prepared "by both sides.""If this happens, we - and I personally - would be glad to take part in such an event. If not, the meeting [with Trump] could take place in the framework of the G20 summit [set to take place in July]," Putin concluded.Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said earlier that his country would"certainly be very happy to have the opportunity to hold such a summit."Russia considers the US a great power, and would like to get its relationship with Washington back on track, and claims alleging anything else are lies and fiction, Putin said.The Russian president added that, while relations between Moscow and Washington are currently "at zero level," he counts on the situation improving someday - and the sooner the better.