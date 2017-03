© Nir Elias / Reuters

Children who do well in school are more likely to smoke weed and drink alcohol as teens and adults, but less likely to smoke cigarettes, according to a new study.The study, carried out on more than 6,000 young people in England over a 7-year period by University College London researchers James Williams and Gareth Hagger-Johnson, has been published in the British Medical Journal.Its aim was to determine the link between childhood academic ability and the use of cannabis, alcohol, and tobacco in English teenagers."Our finding that adolescents with high academic ability are less likely to smoke but more likely to drink alcohol regularly and use cannabis is broadly consistent with evidence base on adults," read a statement from the researchers.Smarter students being more open to experience is one of the possible explanations suggested by William and Hagger-Johnson for their findings, along with a more affluent lifestyle affording some students the opportunity to access drugs and alcohol.