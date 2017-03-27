The "21st Century Cures Act" - HR 34 - became law in December, 2016 and most people have no idea what it contains. Essentially, it redefines what is meant by informed consent. Or, put another way, it expands the ability for Big Pharma to experiment on the population under the assumption that the dangers of vaccines and pharmaceuticals are too minimal for serious consideration. Melissa and Aaron Dykes dig into the language and implications of HR 34.