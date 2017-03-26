© Taskforce20



which have maintained peace for the last 70 years.

'Who drives the tweets?'

'KGB thugs'

The world "cries out for American and European leadership" through the EU and Nato, US senator John McCain said on Friday (24 March).said McCain, a former Republican presidential candidate who is now chairman of the armed services committee in the US Senate.Speaking at the Brussels Forum, a conference organised by the German Marshall Fund, a transatlantic think tank, he said that the"I trust the EU," he said, defending an opposite view from that of US president Donald Trump, who said in January that the UK "was so smart in getting out" of the EU and that Nato was "obsolete".He said that thehe said.He noted that "the EU has too many bureaucrats, not much bureaucracy," but added that "it's not the only place on earth with that problem."He said that he was "still wondering what the overall effect of Brexit will be" and that he did not know "if this is the beginning of a serious problem for the EU".McCain also said that he supported Trump's demand that European countries increase their defence spending for NATO.But he added that Americans should "also appreciate the fact that over 1,000 young [European] people have given their lives in Afghanistan or Iraq"."I don't know what price tag you put on that. That's quite a contribution I would say, if you ask their mothers," he said.The influential senator, who admitted that he has not met Trump since the election, said it was "too early" to pass judgment on his presidency."The question is: who does the president listen to, who drives the tweets at 6 in morning?", he said.Asked whether he thought that "Russia owns a significant part of the White House," he said: "I don't worry about that."Noting that Russia was now trying to influence elections in France and in Germany, he said that if it succeeded it would be "a death warrant for democracy"."It's an act of destruction that is certainly more lethal than dropping some bombs," he insisted.he said, referring to the former Russian spy service for which Putin used to work. He added thatHe said however that there was "nothing wrong" if Trump met Putin."I'm not against meeting," he said, reminding the Brussels forum that US presidents met Soviet leaders during the Cold War. But he added that "the best way to go to a meeting is with a strong hand" and that was not the case for the US right now.