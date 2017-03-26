© Rob Currie



The remains of a 50-foot-long whale have washed up near Corbière Lighthouse.Experts believe that the highly decomposed carcass could be that of a sperm whale, which are found around the world including in the mid-Atlantic.Marine biologists from the Société Jersiaise have removed bones and were also due to take teeth for sampling to establish the animal's species.Francis Binney, a member of the Société Jersiaise's marine biology section, said that the creature had probably been dead for several months and was extremely pungent.A spokeswoman for the Infrastructure Department confirmed that the animal's remains were cleared from the beach on Thursday between 8 am and 11 am and were taken to the animal carcass incinerator at Howard Davis Farm.