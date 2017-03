Security Council members expressed "unanimous concern" about the latest information concerning IS's use of chemical weapons, according to British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, who chaired the talks.



Russia and China then presented a draft resolution that "seeks to expand the work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism to Iraq," Rycroft said, adding that Britain opposes the measure.



"The UK pointed out that there were many differences between the situation in Iraq and Syria," he said.

1. For whatever odd reason, the U.K. does not want investigators to be snooping around the ongoing carnage in Mosul

2. "Unanimous concern" is a meaningless baloney phrase used to feign outrage about atrocities in non-western countries

Russia and China have teamed up once again in the U.N. Security Council — and this time they called a rather embarrassing bluff.On Friday, Moscow and Beijing proposed that a United Nations panel investigating chemical weapons use in Syria be extended to Iraq, a proposal that was immediately rejected by the U.K.The proposal was suggested during a Security Council discussion "about the battle of Mosul, where Iraqi forces are fighting Daesh group jihadists".Reading between the lines, it seems like there's really only two good reasons why the U.K. would block this proposal:Or:This is just the latest diplomatic team victory for Beijing and Moscow. Expect many more.